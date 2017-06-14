Streets of Venezuela
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally amore
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivmore
A woman reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracasmore
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. The writinmore
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Camore
People walk past the broken fencing of a building after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in amore
Protesters gather material to block a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govmore
A woman walks through a broken door after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside a rmore
A man stands in a garage and next to a car with a shattered window after opposition supporters and security fomore
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside more
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supremore
Protesters hug in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Suprememore
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justimore
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally amore
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro governmenmore
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. more
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore
A protester sits behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. Rmore
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.
