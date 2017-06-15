版本:
The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2017年 6月 15日
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, sits for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, sits for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ambali, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mohammed Ambali, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Jakanama, 30. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mohammed Jakanama, 30. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Bukar Barma, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Bukar Barma, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ali, 21. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mohammed Ali, 21. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Baaka Ahmed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Baaka Ahmed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mahmud Mohammed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mahmud Mohammed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Alkali Adamu, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, wears a shirt with an inscription. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Alkali Adamu, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, wears a shirt with an inscription. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Bashir Ali, 22. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Bashir Ali, 22. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Grema Ali, 20. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Grema Ali, 20. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Abubakar Mohammed, 24. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Abubakar Mohammed, 24. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
