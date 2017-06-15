The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait in a comore
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, sits for a portrait in a compound inmore
Mohammed Ambali, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Jakanama, 30. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Bukar Barma, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ali, 21. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Baaka Ahmed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mahmud Mohammed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Alkali Adamu, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, wears a shirt with an inscription. REUTERmore
Bashir Ali, 22. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Grema Ali, 20. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Abubakar Mohammed, 24. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
下一个
London apartment block fire
A blaze engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London, trapping residents as they slept and killing at least 12 people in an inferno that the fire...
Streets of Venezuela
Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.
Streets of Venezuela
Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.
Displaced from Raqqa
As the Raqqa offensive to retake the Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, tens of thousands of people have been uprooted by the fighting.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.