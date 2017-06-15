Photos of the week
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts onmore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with memore
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March more
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomermore
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a basemore
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammamore
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in tmore
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections more
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stanmore
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against more
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featumore
The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram
Faces from Nigeria's 30,000-strong Civilian Joint Task Force, which has helped the military push the militant Islamists from towns across Borno over the last...
London apartment block fire
A blaze engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London, trapping residents as they slept and killing at least 12 people in an inferno that the fire...
Streets of Venezuela
Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.