2017年 6月 17日 星期六

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Demonstrators shout outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
British Prime Minister Theresa May is barracked while she is bundled into her car, as she visits an emergency centre close to the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire, in north Kensington, West London, in this picture filmed by 5 News producer Rachel Lucas. May was rushed away under heavy police guard as protesters shouted "Shame on you" after she met residents who live near a tower block in London where at least 30 people died in a fire. Social media via REUTERS/Courtesy RACHEL LUCAS / 5 NEWS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Police officers confront demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A man looks out from a balcony in front of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Two demonstrators fight with each other during a protest in the West End following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Westminster. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A woman is held up as she collapses during a visit to a church by Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Demonstrators sit in the road during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Police officer's helmet is dislodged during a confrontation with demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in north Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Missing person photographs are attached to a fence near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A demonstrator bangs on a glass door at Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Volunteers wait to help following the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers on a staircase after they entered Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A demonstrator holds a wanted poster during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
People inside the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A demonstrator holds a sheet of paper bearing names during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Firefighters at the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A woman walks by missing person posters near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

2017年 6月 17日
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

2017年 6月 17日
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

2017年 6月 17日
The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

2017年 6月 16日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

