Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Demonstrators shout outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfmore
British Prime Minister Theresa May is barracked while she is bundled into her car, as she visits an emergency more
Police officers confront demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man looks out from a balcony in front of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two demonstrators fight with each other during a protest in the West End following the fire that destroyed Themore
A demonstrator reacts during a march in Westminster. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman is held up as she collapses during a visit to a church by Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Hannah Mmore
Demonstrators sit in the road during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Police officer's helmet is dislodged during a confrontation with demonstrators inside Kensington Town Hall. more
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold up banners during a march in north Kensington. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Missing person photographs are attached to a fence near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermumore
A demonstrator bangs on a glass door at Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A demonstrator holds a banner outside Kensington Town Hall during a protest. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensingtonmore
Volunteers wait to help following the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensingtonmore
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers on a staircase after they entered Kensington Town Hall during more
A demonstrator holds a wanted poster during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People inside the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators hold banners at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A demonstrator holds a sheet of paper bearing names during a protest at Kensington Town Hall. REUTERS/Toby Melmore
Firefighters at the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks by missing person posters near The Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
