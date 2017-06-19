版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:50 BJT

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flaggemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, is seen at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 18
The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Tormore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 18
A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, is seen off Izu Oshima island, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, is seen off Izu Oshima island, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS

An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 18
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 18
Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Ymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

下一个

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

2017年 6月 17日
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

2017年 6月 17日
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

2017年 6月 17日
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

2017年 6月 17日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐