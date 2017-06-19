U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flaggemore
The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Tormore
A Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, damaged by colliding with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroymore
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base more
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTEmore
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUmore
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
The USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Damage to the USS Fitzgerald. Kyodo/via REUTERS
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Ymore
