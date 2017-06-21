版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 22:35 BJT

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pedro Bras/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
