Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soldiers help to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafaelmore
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as seen from the village of Capelo, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafaemore
Soldiers try to extinguish burning debris while working to put out a forest fire in the village of Capelo, neamore
Firefighters rest after fighting wildfires in Alvares, Portugal, in this picture obtained from social media. Pmore
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheirmore
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman helps firefighters as they work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERmore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car is seen during a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Sandinha, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work amidst smoke to put out a forest fire near Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned out tractor is seen amidst burned trees after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vimore
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Goes. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned out car and a burned house are seen after a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire as firefighters look on in Mendeira. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned van and burned trees are seen in a local road following a forest fire outside Pedrogao Grande. REUTERmore
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A burned car is seen in the aftermath of a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefightes work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A forest fire is seen near Tojeira, Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Burned traffic signs and trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchantmore
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An ambulance drives past a burned car during a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A burned car and burned trees are seen during a forest fire near Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Fire and smoke is seen on the IC8 motorway during a forest fire near Pedrogao Grande. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A policeman walks near the body of a victim of a forest fire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes. REUTERS/Axel Bugge
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
下一个
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the...
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.