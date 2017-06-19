版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 01:05 BJT

After the Grenfell fire

Women sing and pray near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women sing and pray near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Women sing and pray near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Two father's day cards sit amongst flowers left for the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two father's day cards sit amongst flowers left for the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Two father's day cards sit amongst flowers left for the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A tribute to the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A tribute to the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A tribute to the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman writes a message on a fence covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman writes a message on a fence covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A woman writes a message on a fence covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the emergency services join people in a minute's silence for the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the emergency services join people in a minute's silence for the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the emergency services join people in a minute's silence for the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands on his balcony in front of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell apartment tower block. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man stands on his balcony in front of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell apartment tower block. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man stands on his balcony in front of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell apartment tower block. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Grenfell Tower apartment block. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The Grenfell Tower apartment block. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The Grenfell Tower apartment block. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
The burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the emergency services attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the emergency services attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the emergency services attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman reacts next to a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman reacts next to a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A woman reacts next to a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
People attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People attend a minute's silence near the site of the blaze. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People attend a minute's silence near the site of the blaze. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
People attend a minute's silence near the site of the blaze. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Women react as they look at the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Women react as they look at the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Women react as they look at the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the emergency services work inside. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the emergency services work inside. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the emergency services work inside. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman cries near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman cries near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A woman cries near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Victims of the fire and volunteers leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Victims of the fire and volunteers leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Victims of the fire and volunteers leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers walk past a banner hanging from a balcony near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers walk past a banner hanging from a balcony near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Police officers walk past a banner hanging from a balcony near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women attend a service at a church near the site. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Women attend a service at a church near the site. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Women attend a service at a church near the site. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A church spire stands in the foreground of Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A church spire stands in the foreground of Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A church spire stands in the foreground of Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman attaches a rose to a poster of a person missing. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman attaches a rose to a poster of a person missing. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A woman attaches a rose to a poster of a person missing. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
