Ukraine Pride faces protests

Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats joined thousands marching for gay pride in Kiev on Sunday, carrying banners and waving rainbow and Ukrainian flags in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police. The march was largely incident-free, although around 200 people protested, variously calling it an affront to traditional values and to soldiers fighting pro-Russian separatist rebels in the eastern Donbass region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats joined thousands marching for gay pride in Kiev on Sunday, carrying banners and waving rainbow and Ukrainian flags in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police. The march was largely incident-free, although around 200 people protested, variously calling it an affront to traditional values and to soldiers fighting pro-Russian separatist rebels in the eastern Donbass region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. Some supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights see progress in Ukraine as symptomatic of the country's closer integration with the European Union and rejection of its ties with neighbouring Russia. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. Some supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights see progress in Ukraine as symptomatic of the country's closer integration with the European Union and rejection of its ties with neighbouring Russia. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow flag during the equality march in Kiev. Ukrainian authorities have increased their support for gay rights since a pro-Western government took power following the Maidan protests in 2014. In 2015, a law was passed banning workplace discrimination against the LGBT community. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow flag during the equality march in Kiev. Ukrainian authorities have increased their support for gay rights since a pro-Western government took power following the Maidan protests in 2014. In 2015, a law was passed banning workplace discrimination against the LGBT community. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Six people were detained for trying to breach the security cordon, the police said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Six people were detained for trying to breach the security cordon, the police said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. The text on t-shirt reads "He's my family". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. The text on t-shirt reads "He's my family". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. Sunday's march was a far cry from the violent clashes witnessed at the same event in 2015 but protesters also made their voices heard. "We cannot allow this march when the country is at war and our brothers are dying on the front," said Igor, 33. "The Bible and our history are against them." REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. Sunday's march was a far cry from the violent clashes witnessed at the same event in 2015 but protesters also made their voices heard. "We cannot allow this march when the country is at war and our brothers are dying on the front," said Igor, 33. "The Bible and our history are against them." REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. "Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017. Another step forward for equality in #Ukraine," Judith Gough, the British ambassador to Ukraine who joined the march, wrote in a tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. "Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017. Another step forward for equality in #Ukraine," Judith Gough, the British ambassador to Ukraine who joined the march, wrote in a tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A firecracker explodes near riot police. A day before the parade, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euroatlantic Integration, said the parade would help Ukraine shake off its "imperial legacy". "There is a consensus in society on the movement of our state in the direction of Europe," she wrote on Facebook. "This is not a choice about material wealth. This is a value choice," she said, adding that a pivot to Europe meant Ukraine learning to respect "individuality and diversity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A firecracker explodes near riot police. A day before the parade, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euroatlantic Integration, said the parade would help Ukraine shake off its "imperial legacy". "There is a consensus in society on the movement of our state in the direction of Europe," she wrote on Facebook. "This is not a choice about material wealth. This is a value choice," she said, adding that a pivot to Europe meant Ukraine learning to respect "individuality and diversity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participant takes part in the equality march in Kiev. The city was embroiled in gay rights row this year as it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest with a slogan to 'Celebrate Diversity'. A plan to paint a Soviet-era monument in rainbow colours was resisted by hard-right groups. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participant takes part in the equality march in Kiev. The city was embroiled in gay rights row this year as it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest with a slogan to 'Celebrate Diversity'. A plan to paint a Soviet-era monument in rainbow colours was resisted by hard-right groups. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police block anti-LGBT activists. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Riot police block anti-LGBT activists. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participant take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participant take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters stomp on a rainbow flag during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Anti-LGBT protesters stomp on a rainbow flag during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters clash with riot police during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Anti-LGBT protesters clash with riot police during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko
Riot police block an anti-LGBT protester. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Riot police block an anti-LGBT protester. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
