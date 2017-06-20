Deadly day in Caracas
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezumore
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally againsmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolamore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela'smore
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidemore
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President more
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govemore
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
