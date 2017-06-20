版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 08:25 BJT

Deadly day in Caracas

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
