Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London.

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part.

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat.

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

下一个

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

2017年 6月 21日
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

2017年 6月 20日
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

2017年 6月 20日
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds...

2017年 6月 17日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

