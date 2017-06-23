Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
An injured opposition supporter is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during clashes more
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'smore
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence at an opposition supporter during clashes more
An opposition supporter covers another one after he was injured outside an air force base during clashes with more
An injured opposition supporter is helped by other supporters outside an air force base during clashes with rimore
An opposition supporter uses a tennis racquet to throw back a tear gas canister during clashes with riot securmore
Riot security forces fire tear gas at opposition supporters from an air force base during clashes at a rally amore
A member of the riot security forces points a gun at an opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan national flamore
Opposition supporters break a fence of an air force base during clashes with riot security forces at a rally amore
An opposition supporter stands next to a burning riot security force motorcycle during clashes at a rally agaimore
An opposition supporter wears a national flag of Venezuela over his shoulders as he takes cover during clashesmore
Demonstrators congregate during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Vmore
Riot security forces members congregate next to a government truck that was set on fire during a rally againstmore
Opposition supporters ride a truck during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in more
Opposition supporters run past a government truck that was set on fire during a rally against Venezuelan Presimore
Opposition supporters vandalize a government truck during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
An opposition supporter stands next to a burning riot security force motorcycle during clashes at a rally agaimore
