MS-13 gang members behind bars

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 星期四
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2016年 3月 30日 星期三
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
