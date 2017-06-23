版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六 03:36 BJT

Closing in on Raqqa

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 23
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, dumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 23
A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 23
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fightersmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 23
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamicmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 23
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad, Syria June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic Statemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad, Syria June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 23
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State mimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 23
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 23
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 23
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 23
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 23
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

下一个

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

2017年 6月 23日
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...

2017年 6月 23日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 6月 23日
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in...

2017年 6月 22日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐