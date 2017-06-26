London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautmore
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure followinmore
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatmore
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatemore
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary more
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precamore
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionmore
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary mmore
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionamore
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionarmore
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a prmore
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.