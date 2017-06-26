Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation centermore
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with hemore
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Nomore
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTEmore
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Demore
下一个
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.