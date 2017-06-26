版本:
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2017年 6月 26日
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
