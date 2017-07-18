版本:
Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga plays the violin next to a pile of sand used by protesters to block the street during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A girl plays the instrument during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator stands in front of a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
Opposition supporters play music while participating in an avenue blockade during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 星期二
A demonstrator plays a guitar during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
An opposition supporter plays the violin during clashes with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Young musicians play music during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Young musicians raise their violins during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Musicians play instruments during a vigil in homage to victims of violence at past protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
Young musicians sing and play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Young musicians play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
An opposition supporter plays the violin during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga reacts during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
