Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead ofmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinmore
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tmore
A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracmore
A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the citymore
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding fumore
A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a promore
Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Dammore
A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symmore
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hmore
Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's more
An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen amore
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebmore
A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTEmore
Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
