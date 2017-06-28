Philippine evacuees wait out fighting
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi Cmore
Displaced residents carry a Ramadhan Pack food aid box, given by the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Smore
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated resident carries a child at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents gather at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Displaced residents line up to receive food from the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation centermore
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with hemore
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Nomore
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTEmore
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Demore
