2017年 7月 3日 星期一

Battle for besieged Philippine city

A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A white flag is seen in an empty house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
62-year-old Filipino woman Linda reacts while riding on a military truck after being rescued from the combat zone where she and her family were trapped more than 5 weeks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced Marawi residents react as they watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at an evacuation center in Baloi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A Filipino soldier stands in a house used as a combat position. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A chair is seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A Filipino soldier uses binoculars. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A member of the Philippine National Police sleeps in the room of a shop at the cleared side. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
