Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion during the fight with the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
