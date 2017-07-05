版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 5日 星期三 20:45 BJT

Flooding in China

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 18
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Strmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 18
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 18
People spend time at a flooded bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

People spend time at a flooded bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
People spend time at a flooded bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 18
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 18
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.
Close
6 / 18
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 18
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 18
Health workers spray disinfectant along the bank of Rong River after a flood in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS

Health workers spray disinfectant along the bank of Rong River after a flood in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Health workers spray disinfectant along the bank of Rong River after a flood in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 18
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regionmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 18
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 18
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 18
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 18
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 18
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 18
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

下一个

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

2017年 7月 5日
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

2017年 7月 4日
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 7月 3日
A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...

2017年 7月 2日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐