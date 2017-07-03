版本:
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany's players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Germany's players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany's players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Germany�s Joshua Kimmich celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Emre Can celebrate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Emre Can celebrate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Emre Can celebrate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez after the game. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Chile�s Alexis Sanchez after the game. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez after the game. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's team celebrates. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Germany's team celebrates. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany's team celebrates. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko look on as Chile�s Claudio Bravo is awarded the golden glove after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko look on as Chile�s Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko look on as Chile�s Claudio Bravo is awarded the golden glove after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates with the trophy and teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates with the trophy and teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates with the trophy and teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Jonas Hector celebrate. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Jonas Hector celebrate. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Jonas Hector celebrate. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chile�s Arturo Vidal reacts. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Chile�s Arturo Vidal reacts. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Arturo Vidal reacts. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Chile�s Claudio Bravo and Germany�s Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Chile�s Claudio Bravo and Germany�s Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Claudio Bravo and Germany�s Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich in action with Chile�s Jean Beausejour. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Joshua Kimmich in action with Chile�s Jean Beausejour. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich in action with Chile�s Jean Beausejour. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez shoots as Germany�s Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes out to block. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Alexis Sanchez shoots as Germany�s Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes out to block. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez shoots as Germany�s Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes out to block. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Gonzalo Jara. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Gonzalo Jara. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Gonzalo Jara. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel clash with Germany�s Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel clash with Germany�s Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel clash with Germany�s Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Arturo Vidal as referee Milorad Mazic attempts to break it up. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Arturo Vidal as referee Milorad Mazic attempts to break it up. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Arturo Vidal as referee Milorad Mazic attempts to break it up. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Diaz react. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Diaz react. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Diaz react. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Germany�s Joshua Kimmich are shown yellow cards by referee Milorad Mazic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Germany�s Joshua Kimmich are shown yellow cards by referee Milorad Mazic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Germany�s Joshua Kimmich are shown yellow cards by referee Milorad Mazic. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany�s Emre Can reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany�s Emre Can reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany�s Emre Can reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Eduardo Vargas in action with Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Chile�s Eduardo Vargas in action with Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Eduardo Vargas in action with Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chile�s Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara try to grab the ball from Germany�s Emre Can. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Chile�s Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara try to grab the ball from Germany�s Emre Can. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara try to grab the ball from Germany�s Emre Can. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Chile�s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany coach Joachim Low reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Germany coach Joachim Low reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Germany coach Joachim Low reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
