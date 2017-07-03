版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 4日 星期二 03:00 BJT

Closing in on Raqqa

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units run across a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units observes streets in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units observes streets in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units observes streets in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his rifle at Islamic State militants as he runs across a street in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his rifle at Islamic State militants as he runs acrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his rifle at Islamic State militants as he runs across a street in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units take a break in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units take a break in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units take a break in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 35
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 35
A girl, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa stands in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A girl, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa stands in front of a tent near villagmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A girl, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa stands in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 35
A man, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
A man, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa holds a child in front of a tent near village of Karama. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units rest in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 35
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units walks together with other YPG fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units walks together with other YPG fighters in Ramore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units walks together with other YPG fighters in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 35
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units sits inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units sits inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Sheen Ibrahim, Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units sits inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 35
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 35
Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, walk in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dismore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, walk in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 35
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of an SDF fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of an SDF fighter killed by Islamic State militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of an SDF fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon from a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon from a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tommore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon from a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 35
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 35
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, dumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 35
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
25 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State mimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
26 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
27 / 35
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
28 / 35
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
29 / 35
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
30 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
31 / 35
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
32 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
33 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
34 / 35
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

下一个

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 7月 3日
A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...

2017年 7月 2日
Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...

2017年 7月 2日
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 7月 1日

精选图集

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Botswana's race of one

Botswana's race of one

Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐