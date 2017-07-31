Scaramucci's week in the White House
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washingtomore
Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss to reporters after addressing the daily briefing at the White House in Washingmore
Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andremore
Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on-air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/more
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastianmore
Anthony Scaramucci walks to the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonatmore
Anthony Scaramucci and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrive to travel with President Donald Trump to Beaver,more
Anthony Scaramucci arrives with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport imore
Anthony Scaramucci talks with speech writer Stephen Miller (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboamore
Anthony Scaramucci stands by during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERmore
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrivmore
