中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 12日 星期六 03:30 BJT

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

A Syrian Democratic Forces sniper aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces gestures during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Imru' al-Qais, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
An officer of the Syrian Democratic Forces is pictured at their advance post as he talks through his walkie- talkie with his soldiers on the ground, in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces shoots to detonate a mine found on their road during the fighting with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces try to locate Islamic State's sniper in Al Senaa, a district of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces walks past graffiti at their advance post in the old city of Raqqa. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 星期二
Smoke rises after an air strike during the fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
