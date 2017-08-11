Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
A family that stated they are from Haiti walk to the US-Canada border to cross into Canada from Champlain, Newmore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as two men who stated they are from Haiti cross the US-more
A woman who stated she is from Haiti is patted down by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crmore
A young boy waits with his father after crossing the US-Canada border from Champlain, New York into Lacolle. Rmore
A man's suit hangs off a street marker as a cab with asylum seekers pulls up at the US-Canada border in Champlmore
A family that stated they are from Haiti waits to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. Rmore
Two-year-old Evanston, whose family stated they are from Haiti, waits to enter into Canada from Roxham Road inmore
A group of asylum seekers walk down the street as they are escorted from their tent encampment to be processedmore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer watches as a family that stated they are from Haiti arrive to cmore
Two taxis pull up to drop off asylum seekers looking to cross into Canada at the US-Canada border in Champlainmore
A family that stated they are from Haiti walk to the US-Canada border to cross into Canada from Champlain, Newmore
Canada Border Service agents help a woman who appeared to have fallen as she was walking to be processed at thmore
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the bormore
A refugee rests in tents set up by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Chrismore
A group of asylum seekers stand in their tent encampment in Lacolle. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family who identified themselves as from Haiti are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) offimore
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces rest after erecting tents to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United Stmore
A young girl whose family identified themselves as from Syria gathers her belongings at the US-Canada border imore
A young refugee from Angola (L) searches with a friend for his father at Olympic stadium, one of the temporarymore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer announces to a group of asylum seekers that identified themselvmore
A refugee loads his luggage into one of three containers at the Canadian Border Services Agency building, whermore
A family claiming to be from Haiti drag their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, more
A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the US-Canada more
Three families that claimed to be from Burundi walk down Roxham Road to cross into Quebec at the US-Canada bormore
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they crosmore
Raed Alakhras from Syria arrives on Roxham Road by taxi with his family to cross the US-Canada border into Canmore
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they crosmore
Three families claiming to be from Burundi wait to be processed after crossing the US-Canada border into Quebemore
Refugees claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the US-Canada border omore
Women claiming to be from Burundi cross the US-Canada border into Quebec from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Chrmore
A family who identified themselves as from Haiti are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) offimore
Refugees wait as they are boarded on a bus by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing the U.S.more
A security guard speaks to a group of men at the Olympic Stadium. New arrivals are being housed at 10 sites acmore
A group of Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschmore
A family gets out of a taxi at Olympic Stadium, which is being used as temporary housing for asylum seekers. Rmore
