图片 | 2017年 8月 12日 星期六 07:05 BJT

World Athletics Championships

Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold during the men's hammer throw. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
Luiz Alberto de Araujo of Brazil in action during the men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Zach Ziemek of the U.S. in action during the men's decathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands wins the women's 200 meter final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
Competitors in action during the women�s 5000m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Cristian Napoles of Cuba competes in the men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Laura Muir of Great Britain reacts after the women's 5000m heat. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Richard Douma of the Netherlands falls during the men's 1500m heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Airine Palsyte of Lithuania competes in the women's high jump. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Women's 3000 meters steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the men�s 200 metres additional heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Piotr Lisek of Poland in action during the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya reacts next to Stanley Kebenei from the U.S. after the men's 300m steeplechase. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Axel Chapelle of France competes during the men�s pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 星期二
Tori Bowie of the U.S. wins the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, who placed third, with winner Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Tori Bowie of the U.S. and Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago after the women's 100m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the women's heptathlon high jump qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold in men's long jump final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Tomas Walsh of New Zealand celebrates after the men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece celebrates winning gold in women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
General view of Gil Roberts of the U.S. during the men's 400m semi-final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France during the women's heptathlon 800m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Andrei Gag of Romania in action during men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Lisa Ryzih of Germany in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (Gold) gestures to Usain Bolt of Jamaica (Bronze) at the men's 100m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa prepares himself for the men's 400m semi-final race. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Amy Cragg of the U.S., Rose Chelimo of Bahrain and Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat of Kenya gesture after the women's marathon race. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's heptathlon shot put qualifying round. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10,000m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts in the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. wins the 100m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates with his son after winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and Caster Semenya of South Africa react after the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Lisa Gunnarsson of Sweden reacts in women's pole vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Competitors in action in the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania competes in men's discus throw qualifying. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
The nails of Michaela Meijer of Sweden during women's pole vault. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
Liz Panov of Australia competes in women's pole vault qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
