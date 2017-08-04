Photos of the week
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antoniomore
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale ofmore
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALmore
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra,more
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokymore
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flmore
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy more
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria July 26, 2017. REUTmore
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonmore
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Hmore
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Almore
White House advisor Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father President Donald Trump during a small businmore
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria July 29, 2017. more
精选图集
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.