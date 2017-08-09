版本:
中国
2017年 8月 10日

Return to Mosul

An Iraqi man is seen reflected in a cafe window in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi man is seen reflected in a cafe window in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
An Iraqi man is seen reflected in a cafe window in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers rebuild a Yazidi shrine, after is was destroyed by Islamic State, in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Workers rebuild a Yazidi shrine, after is was destroyed by Islamic State, in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日
Workers rebuild a Yazidi shrine, after is was destroyed by Islamic State, in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Yazidis play cards in a coffee shop in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Yazidis play cards in a coffee shop in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日
Yazidis play cards in a coffee shop in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi looks at the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi looks at the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日
An Iraqi looks at the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
A damaged high-rise building is seen near the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. Islamic State executed numerous people in the past three years by pushing them from the top of the building. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

A damaged high-rise building is seen near the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. Islamic State executed nmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日
A damaged high-rise building is seen near the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. Islamic State executed numerous people in the past three years by pushing them from the top of the building. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi soldier shaves in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi soldier shaves in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日
An Iraqi soldier shaves in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi man distributes tea for people at a cafe in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi man distributes tea for people at a cafe in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
An Iraqi man distributes tea for people at a cafe in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi workers repair a street in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi workers repair a street in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
Iraqi workers repair a street in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi vendor sells vegetables outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi vendor sells vegetables outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日
An Iraqi vendor sells vegetables outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi woman is reflected in a shop window as she walks on a street, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi woman is reflected in a shop window as she walks on a street, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日
An Iraqi woman is reflected in a shop window as she walks on a street, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi boy passes destroyed buildings in western Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi boy passes destroyed buildings in western Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日
An Iraqi boy passes destroyed buildings in western Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Iraqi federal police guards in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi federal police guards in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
A member of Iraqi federal police guards in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Al-Sa'ah church is seen in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Al-Sa'ah church is seen in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
Al-Sa'ah church is seen in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi prepares food inside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi prepares food inside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日
An Iraqi prepares food inside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Iraqi federal police walks among rubble in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi federal police walks among rubble in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
A member of Iraqi federal police walks among rubble in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi vendor sells food outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi vendor sells food outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日
An Iraqi vendor sells food outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi boy sells water in front of destroyed houses on a street in Western Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi boy sells water in front of destroyed houses on a street in Western Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日
An Iraqi boy sells water in front of destroyed houses on a street in Western Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
