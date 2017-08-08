Kenya votes
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenyamore
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his more
An election official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) holds a presidential candmore
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siemore
An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official shows a ballot paper during vote counting amore
A child waits as its mother votes during the presidential election at a polling station in Gatundu. REUTERS/Bamore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalitmore
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre more
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of Turkana tribe wait to vote in front of a polling station during the election in a village near Baramore
An old woman is carried from the polling station after casting her vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Bmore
Kenyans queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERmore
A Maasai tribeswoman votes during the Presidential election at a polling station in Olepolos primary school inmore
IEBC election officials check election papers in a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy.more
A prisoner votes during the national election at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison near Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz more
Women queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Mommore
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Momore
A Kenyan security person stands outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERSmore
