版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 9日 星期三 02:15 BJT

Russia hosts Army Games

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the Intmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabinmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Gammore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreymore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andrmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Skymore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andremore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the Internatimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky militmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems laumore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition atmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Kenya votes

Kenya votes

下一个

Kenya votes

Kenya votes

Kenyans queued in large numbers to vote in an electoral showdown between the country's foremost political dynasties, as the two sides traded barbs about the...

2017年 8月 9日
Kenya gears up for election

Kenya gears up for election

Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water and police prepared emergency first aid kits as families headed to their ethnic heartlands on the eve of an election...

2017年 8月 8日
Venezuela quells attack on military base

Venezuela quells attack on military base

Venezuelan authorities quelled an attack on a military base near the city of Valencia by soldiers and armed civilians, killing two of them in a dramatic...

2017年 8月 7日
Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

2017年 8月 5日

精选图集

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐