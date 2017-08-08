Russia hosts Army Games
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the Intmore
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 more
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabinmore
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Gammore
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreymore
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 more
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andrmore
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky more
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Skymore
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Amore
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andremore
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the Internatimore
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky militmore
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems laumore
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition atmore
