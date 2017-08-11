版本:
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures with a machete in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a sign in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, attends a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga carries a banner and shouts slogans as others run along a street in Humura neighborhood, in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gesture and chant slogans as they walk along a street in Humura neighborhood, in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
An election campaign billboard displaying Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is pictured in Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
A protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga reacts during clashes with police in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga shouts in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
A Kenyan policeman kicks a burning tire set on fire by protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga during clashes in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
People react along a street in Kisumu, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A protester supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga lifts a stone during clashes with police in Kisumu, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 星期五
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga hold up boulders in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
An anti riot policeman attempts to disperse people from the street as a woman carrying vegetables walks past in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Anti riot policemen beat protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga sets up flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds his poster in front of a burning barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A woman cries after a supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga was killed by police, witnesses said, in Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A demonstrator supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a rifle cartridge he claims was shot by Kenyan riot police in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A demonstrator supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga wears a mask as he protests in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A woman jumps as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga confront Kenyan riot police in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Anti-riot police officers deploy in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade set on fire in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Policemen run in front of a burning barricade in Mathare slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of barricades in Mathare slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga set barricades on fire in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Demonstrators set barricades on fire and shout slogans in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Anti riot policemen beat one of the protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A Kenyan riot policeman fires a tear gas canister toward demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Kenyan anti riot police deploy as demonstrators set tires on fire in Kisumu, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
