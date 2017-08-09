版本:
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017. U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump (R) speaks about North Korea as he sits beside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tom Price (L) during an opioid-related briefing at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
President Donald Trump (R) speaks about North Korea as he sits beside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Tom Price (L) during an opioid-related briefing at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) Hwasong-14, in this undated picture provided July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) Hwasong-14, in this undated picture provided July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, August 2, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, August 2, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Handout via REUTERS
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Experiment THAAD (FET)-01 in Kodiak, Alaska, U.S. on July 30, 2017. Courtesy Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Experiment THAAD (FET)-01 in Kodiak, Alaska, U.S. on July 30, 2017. Courtesy Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. During the test, the THAAD weapon system successfully intercepted an air-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. During the test, the THAAD weapon system successfully intercepted an air-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet after it arrived for a deployment by the 176th Fighter Squadron, 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 3, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Victoria H. Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet after it arrived for a deployment by the 176th Fighter Squadron, 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 3, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Victoria H. Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released July 5 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released July 5 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang July 6, 2017 to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang July 6, 2017 to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
United States and South Korean troops utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, fire missiles into the waters of the East Sea, off South Korea, July 5, 2017. 8th United States Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
United States and South Korean troops utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, fire missiles into the waters of the East Sea, off South Korea, July 5, 2017. 8th United States Army/Handout via REUTERS
Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) soldiers hold a drill to mobilise their Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit in response to recent missiles launch by North Korea, at JSDF Asaka base in Asaka, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) soldiers hold a drill to mobilise their Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit in response to recent missiles launch by North Korea, at JSDF Asaka base in Asaka, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Korean People's Armed Forces test-fire a new cruise rocket in this undated photo released May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Korean People's Armed Forces test-fire a new cruise rocket in this undated photo released May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members of the Korean People's Armed Forces react after doing a test-fire of new cruise rocket in this undated photo released May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Members of the Korean People's Armed Forces react after doing a test-fire of new cruise rocket in this undated photo released May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The scene of the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test in this undated photo released May 22, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
The scene of the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test in this undated photo released May 22, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Developers of the ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 arrive in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released May 19, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Developers of the ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 arrive in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released May 19, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) listens to a speech with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea at the United Nations, in New York City, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) listens to a speech with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea at the United Nations, in New York City, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sammy McCain, 51st Munitions Squadron armament support technician, takes off his helmet during a no-notice exercise to test how well they would respond to a sudden chemical attack, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2017. Ashley Tyler/Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sammy McCain, 51st Munitions Squadron armament support technician, takes off his helmet during a no-notice exercise to test how well they would respond to a sudden chemical attack, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2017. Ashley Tyler/Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Samidare and JS Ashigara, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transit the Philippine Sea April 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Samidare and JS Ashigara, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transit the Philippine Sea April 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 prepare for their AV-8B Harriers to take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 prepare for their AV-8B Harriers to take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean Army soldiers rappel down during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
South Korean Army soldiers rappel down during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The missiles themselves were shown for the first time inside a new kind of canister-based launcher. The trucks upon which they are mounted are originally designed to move lumber. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The missiles themselves were shown for the first time inside a new kind of canister-based launcher. The trucks upon which they are mounted are originally designed to move lumber. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 inspect and conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 18, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 inspect and conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 18, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea April 26, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea April 26, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine takes part in Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A U.S. Marine takes part in Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean fighter jets take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
South Korean fighter jets take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
