Photos of the week
Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in London Augusmore
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London Augumore
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/more
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecmore
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islamore
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERmore
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syrimore
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, Newmore
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse inmore
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTEmore
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the additional heat of the men�s 200 metres heat at the World Athlmore
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenyamore
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seenmore
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the Intmore
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajcmore
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a cmore
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the final of the men's 400 meters hurdles at the World Athleticmore
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully suppomore
President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands...
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
精选图集
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.