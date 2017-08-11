版本:
Photos of the week

Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in London August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 8月 5日 星期六
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands, August 7, 2017. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs, according to researchers. Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 星期二
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the additional heat of the men�s 200 metres heat at the World Athletics Championships August 9, 2017. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 星期二
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 星期一
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 6日 星期日
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 8月 8日 星期二
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the final of the men's 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in London August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 星期四
President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 8月 4日 星期五
