White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A vehicle is seen before plowing into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Brennan Gilmore/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A vehicle is seen before plowing into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Brennan Gilmore/via REUTERS
A vehicle is seen reversing after plowing into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Brennan Gilmore/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A vehicle is seen reversing after plowing into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Brennan Gilmore/via REUTERS
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Police respond after a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Police respond after a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist wears a shirt with the slogan "European Brotherhood" at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A white nationalist wears a shirt with the slogan "European Brotherhood" at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists shelter behind their shields after clashing with counter protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists shelter behind their shields after clashing with counter protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist grabs a counter protester's sign during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A white nationalist grabs a counter protester's sign during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with counter protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash with counter protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists gather under a statue of Robert E. Lee during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists gather under a statue of Robert E. Lee during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist holds a flag during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A white nationalist holds a flag during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists are confronted by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists are confronted by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
A crowd of white nationalists rally as they are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A crowd of white nationalists rally as they are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
David Duke (C), participates in a rally where a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
David Duke (C), participates in a rally where a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
White nationalists hold shields as they clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists hold shields as they clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man holds up a poster of the former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama during a protest rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A man holds up a poster of the former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama during a protest rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An injured man is seen during a clash between white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
An injured man is seen during a clash between white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester receives first-aid during a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A protester receives first-aid during a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists seek protection with shields as they are confronted by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists seek protection with shields as they are confronted by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
White nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist is seen with injuries during a clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A white nationalist is seen with injuries during a clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 星期六
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
