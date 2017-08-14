版本:
中国
2017年 8月 15日 星期二

Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence

Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
1 / 23
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attemore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
2 / 23
Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally as people continue to react to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a grmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 15日 星期二
Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally as people continue to react to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
3 / 23
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
4 / 23
Mourners and passersby surround an impromptu memorial of flowers and chalk notes written on the street commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Mourners and passersby surround an impromptu memorial of flowers and chalk notes written on the street commemomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 15日 星期二
Mourners and passersby surround an impromptu memorial of flowers and chalk notes written on the street commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
5 / 23
Charlottesville residents discuss signs brought to Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park suggesting that the park be renamed in honor of protest car attack victim Heather Heyer as they stand in front of the controversial monument to Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Charlottesville residents discuss signs brought to Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park suggesting that the park bmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 15日 星期二
Charlottesville residents discuss signs brought to Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park suggesting that the park be renamed in honor of protest car attack victim Heather Heyer as they stand in front of the controversial monument to Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
6 / 23
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
7 / 23
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8 / 23
A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
9 / 23
A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York City.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
10 / 23
Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
11 / 23
Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
12 / 23
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
13 / 23
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, California.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
14 / 23
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Churchmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
15 / 23
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil wmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
16 / 23
Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
17 / 23
Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
18 / 23
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
19 / 23
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California.

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
20 / 23
Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered for Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered for Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
21 / 23
Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
22 / 23
A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays his respects at a late night vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays himore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 星期日
A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays his respects at a late night vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
23 / 23
Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela's defense minister, with dozens of battle-ready troops behind him, spoke out against a threat made by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military...

03:00 BJT
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

00:00 BJT
U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

U.S. and Japanese troops held joint-live fire drills on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido as part of the Northern Viper exercise amid rising tensions...

2017年 8月 14日
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

2017年 8月 14日

Anti-Trump protests in the wake of Charlottesville

Anti-Trump protests in the wake of Charlottesville

Anti-Trump protesters march on the White House and Trump Tower in New York in the wake of violence in Charlottesville.

Perseid meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

Blazes burn across Greece

Blazes burn across Greece

Firefighters battled more than 90 forest fires across Greece, in an outbreak fed by dry winds and hot weather.

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela's defense minister, with dozens of battle-ready troops behind him, spoke out against a threat made by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military action.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

U.S. and Japanese troops held joint-live fire drills on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido as part of the Northern Viper exercise amid rising tensions with North Korea.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

