U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force, nammore
A member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force uses a binoculars during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Cormore
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUmore
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine more
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defemore
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Torumore
U.S. Marine Corps (R) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members take part in their joint exercise. REUTERS/Tmore
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-C2 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members take part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru more
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUmore
A U.S. Marine Corps member (front) takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERmore
Members of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle take part in a joint exercise with Japan Groundmore
A member of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Groumore
U.S. Marine Corps personnel take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Tomore
