Blazes burn across Greece
Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, Aumore
A firefighting airplane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Gmore
Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greecemore
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burnemore
Locals try to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, Augmore
A burned house is seen following a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2more
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, Augmore
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens,more
People try to extinguish fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, Augusmore
People stand on the roof of their home as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, Greece August 14, 2017more
Smoke rises from burned trees during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 1more
A firefighter operates as an airplane flies over during a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athenmore
Firefighters are silhouetted as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north omore
A roadside shrine is seen burned during a wildfire near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, Augumore
A local holds a hose as he tries to extinguish flames blazing in the yard of a house during a wildfire at the more
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greecmore
Trucks move on a road surrounded with burned trees as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, north of Amore
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athensmore
