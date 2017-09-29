版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 29日 星期五 08:25 BJT

Best of Invictus Games

Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Competitors from Britain and Australia compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Imore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Competitors from the United States and Denmark compete during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi finamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Anthony McDaniel (L) of the United States gets knocked over by Michel Jensen of Denmark during their semi final wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Gamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Prince Harry shares popcorn with a child while attending the Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Britain plays Denmark in a Sitting Volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against Nemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Nic Meunier of Canada embraces his girlfriend Amy Kante following his team's wheelchair rugby match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain competes in the women's Handcycling IHB1/IHB2 Criterium Final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Competitors race off the starting line during the Handcycling IHB1 Criterium final. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial durmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Thomas Stuber of Germany celebrates after being presented the bronze medal for the IRB1 cycling time trial during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
The Sitting Volleyball team from Georgia reacts as they score the final point to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Players from New Zealand and Canada compete in their wheelchair rugby match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the Umore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince Harry poses with gold medalist Julie Marcotte of Canada, silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States, and bronze medalist Gabby Graves-Wake of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A man competes in the Men's Road Cycling IRB3 Criterium final during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince Harry hugs silver medalist Lara Mastel of the United States following the Women's Recumbent Bike IRECB1 Time Trial medal ceremony during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictumore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Jesse Graham (C) of the United States competes in the men's IT5 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during themore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronzmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Kirk Hughes and Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain celebrate defeating Australia to win their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the United States, during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the goldmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the United States, during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at themore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Serhii Torchynskyy of Ukraine reacts as he competes in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Sarah Rudder races to win the gold medal in the women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during thmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Kirk Hughes returns a shot in front of teammate Cornelia Oosthuizen (R) of Britain against Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Britain's Prince Harry hugs gold medal women's 100m dash IT1/IT2/IT3 winner Sarah Rudder of the United States during athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Imore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Fadhil Razzaq of Iraq runs off the block to win gold in the Men's IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Competitors take part in the men's 200m dash IT7 during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m finalmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Sarah Rudder of the United States comes off the start blocks to win gold in the women's IT1/IT2/IT3 200m final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Britain's Prince Harry places a scarf on a Romanian spectator during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athlmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Nate Bias of the United States competes his way to a gold medal in the men's IF4 Shotput final during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athlmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Kelly Elmlinger of the United States competes in the women's 400m dash IT4/IT6 wheelchair race during the athletics at the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during thmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Cornelia Oosthuizen of Britain serves to Australia during their wheelchair bronze medal tennis match during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
