Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Soldiers take up a position during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Soldiers take up a position during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Army police take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Army police take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Riot police detain a suspect during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Riot police detain a suspect during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A military vehicle is pictured during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 星期日
A military vehicle is pictured during an operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Members of the armed forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Armed Forces take up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 星期日
A member of the armed forces takes up position during a operation after violent clashes between drug gangs in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
