At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Edumore

Eduardo Hernandez (C), 25, holds a box as he arrives at his house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya. Eduardo, whose family is originally from San Juan Pilcaya and migrated to Los Angeles before he was born, collected aid from other migrants and brought them back to donate to victims of the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close