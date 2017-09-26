St. Croix damage from above
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks President Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!more
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftemore
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix. REUTERmore
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Classrooms in a severely damaged school in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A destroyed home in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Damaged buildings and strewn debris in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Shipping containers strewn around the main port in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A badly damaged neighborhood in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Toppled shipping containers and a destroyed road in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Residents working on their roof in a badly damaged neighborhood in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A destroyed home in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Destroyed homes in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
