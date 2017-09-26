版本:
Mexico's desperate search for survivors

Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 星期日
A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 星期日
