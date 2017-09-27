Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament
Ugandan opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in the parliament while protesting a more
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
A sick opposition Ugandan lawmaker is wheeled on a stretcher to attend the debate in parliament. REUTERS/Jamesmore
Ugandan opposition lawmakers wear red ribbon to protest in the parliament. REUTERS/James Akena
