版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 28日 星期四 00:05 BJT

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 7
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 7
An aerial view shows a burn down Rohingya village near Maungdaw in the north of Rakhine state in Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An aerial view shows a burn down Rohingya village near Maungdaw in the north of Rakhine state in Myanmar. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
An aerial view shows a burn down Rohingya village near Maungdaw in the north of Rakhine state in Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 7
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 7
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 7
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 7
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

下一个

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

2017年 9月 27日
Mexico's desperate search for survivors

Mexico's desperate search for survivors

One week after an earthquake killed more than 300 people and damaged more than 11,000 homes, rescuers continue hand-picking through the debris.

2017年 9月 27日
At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Picking up the pieces in San Juan Pilcaya and Axochiapan, two towns near the epicenter of last week's devastating earthquake in central Mexico.

2017年 9月 26日
St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix following Hurricane Maria.

2017年 9月 26日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐