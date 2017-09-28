Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. more
Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Filmore
Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffymore
Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/more
Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalenmore
Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills tmore
Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, more
Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTEmore
Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look onmore
Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festimore
Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
