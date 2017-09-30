Photos of the week
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military bmore
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees more
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during themore
Former top models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen displaymore
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the statmore
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUmore
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc of the U.S. compete in the Olympic Qualifying ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdormore
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Amore
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an eamore
A man runs from tear gas during a protest against tax hikes, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Juniomore
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for amore
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter'more
Soap bubbles float as a man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. more
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a movmore
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area wasmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcominmore
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughmore
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London. more
