2017年 10月 1日

Photos of the week

Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日
Former top models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc of the U.S. compete in the Olympic Qualifying ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日
A man runs from tear gas during a protest against tax hikes, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日
Soap bubbles float as a man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日
Catalonia's leader made clear his government was determined to go ahead with an October 1 vote on independence that Madrid calls illegal and which has thrust...

2017年 9月 30日
Massive explosions at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced 24,000 people to evacuate and dealt a huge blow to Ukraine's combat capability.

2017年 9月 29日
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

2017年 9月 29日
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

2017年 9月 29日

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Our top photos from the past week.

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

