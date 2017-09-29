版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 29日 星期五 11:40 BJT

St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricanmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 25
Clothes are dried on the gnarled remains of a tree that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria at a shelter for displaced persons on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Clothes are dried on the gnarled remains of a tree that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria at a shelter for dispmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Clothes are dried on the gnarled remains of a tree that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria at a shelter for displaced persons on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
2 / 25
Neil Galloway repairs his roof after it was blown off by Hurricane Maria in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Neil Galloway repairs his roof after it was blown off by Hurricane Maria in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Neil Galloway repairs his roof after it was blown off by Hurricane Maria in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 25
A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management center that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management center that was destroyed by Humore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management center that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 25
A car drives on a sidewalk to squeeze past fallen utility lines and trees more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A car drives on a sidewalk to squeeze past fallen utility lines and trees more than a week after Hurricane Marmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A car drives on a sidewalk to squeeze past fallen utility lines and trees more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
5 / 25
A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 25
Joyann Santiago stands in the doorway of her badly-damaged home, including an uncovered roof, one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Joyann Santiago stands in the doorway of her badly-damaged home, including an uncovered roof, one week after Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Joyann Santiago stands in the doorway of her badly-damaged home, including an uncovered roof, one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
7 / 25
A resident climbs over fallen trees at the destroyed entrance to a friend's home in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A resident climbs over fallen trees at the destroyed entrance to a friend's home in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A resident climbs over fallen trees at the destroyed entrance to a friend's home in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
8 / 25
A resident using his smartphone sits in front of his home near a solar-powered light he set up on the sidewalk as power on the island remains out more than a week after Hurricane Maria hit, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A resident using his smartphone sits in front of his home near a solar-powered light he set up on the sidewalkmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A resident using his smartphone sits in front of his home near a solar-powered light he set up on the sidewalk as power on the island remains out more than a week after Hurricane Maria hit, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 25
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 25
Shopping carts form a barrier behind which customers line up to wait for admission into a supermarket store during a break in the daily curfew more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Shopping carts form a barrier behind which customers line up to wait for admission into a supermarket store dumore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Shopping carts form a barrier behind which customers line up to wait for admission into a supermarket store during a break in the daily curfew more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 25
Residents work to repair a roof that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria late into the day in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents work to repair a roof that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria late into the day in Frederiksted, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Residents work to repair a roof that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria late into the day in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 25
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 25
A resident walks past a partially-destroyed house and amidst downed power and utility lines one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A resident walks past a partially-destroyed house and amidst downed power and utility lines one week after Hurmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A resident walks past a partially-destroyed house and amidst downed power and utility lines one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 25
Workers contracted by the local electricity authority remove a shattered utility pole after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Workers contracted by the local electricity authority remove a shattered utility pole after Hurricane Maria wrmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Workers contracted by the local electricity authority remove a shattered utility pole after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
15 / 25
Two soiled and rumpled American flags lie near the entrance to a gym that was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Two soiled and rumpled American flags lie near the entrance to a gym that was completely destroyed by Hurricanmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Two soiled and rumpled American flags lie near the entrance to a gym that was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
16 / 25
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 25
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
18 / 25
A car is seen crushed by steel beams and roofing that was mangled in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria at a recycling and waste management center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A car is seen crushed by steel beams and roofing that was mangled in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria at a recmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A car is seen crushed by steel beams and roofing that was mangled in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria at a recycling and waste management center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
19 / 25
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix, U.S. Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 25
A car carefully navigates around and under obstacles on a road one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A car carefully navigates around and under obstacles on a road one week after Hurricane Maria raked the islandmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A car carefully navigates around and under obstacles on a road one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
21 / 25
Solar panels destroyed by Hurricane Maria litter a solar farm on the grounds of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Solar panels destroyed by Hurricane Maria litter a solar farm on the grounds of the U.S. Federal Courthouse inmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Solar panels destroyed by Hurricane Maria litter a solar farm on the grounds of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
22 / 25
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
23 / 25
Drivers navigate under a downed power line one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Drivers navigate under a downed power line one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Drivers navigate under a downed power line one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
24 / 25
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks U.S. President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks U.S. President Donald Trump for "tremendous! hugemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks U.S. President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

下一个

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Hurricane Maria has devastated power and communications across the island.

2017年 9月 29日
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

2017年 9月 29日
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

2017年 9月 28日
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Rohingya flee Myanmar violence

Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 480,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

2017年 9月 27日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐