St. Croix after Hurricane Maria
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricanmore
Clothes are dried on the gnarled remains of a tree that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria at a shelter for dispmore
Neil Galloway repairs his roof after it was blown off by Hurricane Maria in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgmore
A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management center that was destroyed by Humore
A car drives on a sidewalk to squeeze past fallen utility lines and trees more than a week after Hurricane Marmore
A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virmore
Joyann Santiago stands in the doorway of her badly-damaged home, including an uncovered roof, one week after Hmore
A resident climbs over fallen trees at the destroyed entrance to a friend's home in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islmore
A resident using his smartphone sits in front of his home near a solar-powered light he set up on the sidewalkmore
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonmore
Shopping carts form a barrier behind which customers line up to wait for admission into a supermarket store dumore
Residents work to repair a roof that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria late into the day in Frederiksted, Smore
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Mmore
A resident walks past a partially-destroyed house and amidst downed power and utility lines one week after Hurmore
Workers contracted by the local electricity authority remove a shattered utility pole after Hurricane Maria wrmore
Two soiled and rumpled American flags lie near the entrance to a gym that was completely destroyed by Hurricanmore
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from more
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftemore
A car is seen crushed by steel beams and roofing that was mangled in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria at a recmore
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix, U.S. Vmore
A car carefully navigates around and under obstacles on a road one week after Hurricane Maria raked the islandmore
Solar panels destroyed by Hurricane Maria litter a solar farm on the grounds of the U.S. Federal Courthouse inmore
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, more
Drivers navigate under a downed power line one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, Smore
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks U.S. President Donald Trump for "tremendous! hugemore
