版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 29日 星期五 21:25 BJT

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Henry Kissinger won in 1973 "for the 1973 Paris agreement intended to bring about a cease-fire in the Vietnam war and a withdrawal of the American forces". Then North Vietnamese General Le Duc Tho was also awarded the Peace Prize but declined to accept. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Henry Kissinger won in 1973 "for the 1973 Paris agreement intended to bring about a cease-fire in the Vietnam more

Reuters / 2008年 6月 12日 星期四
Henry Kissinger won in 1973 "for the 1973 Paris agreement intended to bring about a cease-fire in the Vietnam war and a withdrawal of the American forces". Then North Vietnamese General Le Duc Tho was also awarded the Peace Prize but declined to accept. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Close
1 / 43
Sean Macbride won in 1974 for "his strong interest in human rights and helping found and then lead Amnesty International. Amnesty International separately won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977 for "protecting the human rights of prisoners of conscience." REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Sean Macbride won in 1974 for "his strong interest in human rights and helping found and then lead Amnesty Intmore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 6日 星期五
Sean Macbride won in 1974 for "his strong interest in human rights and helping found and then lead Amnesty International. Amnesty International separately won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977 for "protecting the human rights of prisoners of conscience." REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
2 / 43
Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won in 1975 for "his struggle for human rights, for disarmament, and for cooperation between all nations." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas

Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won in 1975 for "his struggle for human rights, for disarmament, andmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won in 1975 for "his struggle for human rights, for disarmament, and for cooperation between all nations." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas
Close
3 / 43
Betty Williams won in 1976 for being founder of the organization Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamed Community of Peace People. Co-founder Mairead Corrigan (not pictured) also won. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Betty Williams won in 1976 for being founder of the organization Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamemore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Betty Williams won in 1976 for being founder of the organization Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamed Community of Peace People. Co-founder Mairead Corrigan (not pictured) also won. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
4 / 43
Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin won in 1978 "for the Camp David Agreement, which brought about a negotiated peace between Egypt and Israel". REUTERS/File

Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin won in 1978 "for the Camp David Agreement, which brought about a negotiated peamore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin won in 1978 "for the Camp David Agreement, which brought about a negotiated peace between Egypt and Israel". REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 43
Mother Teresa won in 1979 as a "leader of missionaries of charity". REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Mother Teresa won in 1979 as a "leader of missionaries of charity". REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / 2007年 5月 11日 星期五
Mother Teresa won in 1979 as a "leader of missionaries of charity". REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Close
6 / 43
Adolfo Perez Esquivel won in 1980 for founding "non-violent human rights organizations to fight the military junta that was ruling his country (Argentina)." REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Adolfo Perez Esquivel won in 1980 for founding "non-violent human rights organizations to fight the military jmore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 23日 星期日
Adolfo Perez Esquivel won in 1980 for founding "non-violent human rights organizations to fight the military junta that was ruling his country (Argentina)." REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
7 / 43
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees won in 1981 for its work as "an international relief organization founded by the U.N. in 1951." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees won in 1981 for its work as "an international relief organizmore

Reuters / 2009年 6月 3日 星期三
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees won in 1981 for its work as "an international relief organization founded by the U.N. in 1951." REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 43
Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles (not pictured) won in 1982 for "their magnificent work in the disarmament negotiations of the United Nations." REUTERS/Stringer

Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles (not pictured) won in 1982 for "their magnificent work in the disarmamenmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles (not pictured) won in 1982 for "their magnificent work in the disarmament negotiations of the United Nations." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 43
Lech Walesa won in 1983 as a "founder of Solidarnosc; and campaigner for human rights". REUTERS/File

Lech Walesa won in 1983 as a "founder of Solidarnosc; and campaigner for human rights". REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
Lech Walesa won in 1983 as a "founder of Solidarnosc; and campaigner for human rights". REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 43
Desmond Tutu won in 1984 for his work as "a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa." REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Desmond Tutu won in 1984 for his work as "a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of amore

Reuters / 2007年 12月 10日 星期一
Desmond Tutu won in 1984 for his work as "a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa." REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
11 / 43
The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War won in 1985 for "creating an awareness of the catastrophic consequences of atomic warfare." REUTERS/Handout

The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War won in 1985 for "creating an awareness of the cmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 12日 星期二
The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War won in 1985 for "creating an awareness of the catastrophic consequences of atomic warfare." REUTERS/Handout
Close
12 / 43
Elie Wiesel won in 1986 for his message "of peace, atonement and human dignity". REUTERS/David W Cerny

Elie Wiesel won in 1986 for his message "of peace, atonement and human dignity". REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2009年 6月 27日 星期六
Elie Wiesel won in 1986 for his message "of peace, atonement and human dignity". REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 43
Oscar Arias Sanchez won in 1987 for "his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord signed in Guatemala. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oscar Arias Sanchez won in 1987 for "his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord simore

Reuters / 2006年 9月 20日 星期三
Oscar Arias Sanchez won in 1987 for "his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord signed in Guatemala. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 43
The United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces won in 1988 for "their efforts that have made important contributions towards the realization of one of the fundamental tenets of the United Nations." REUTERS/Evens Felix

The United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces won in 1988 for "their efforts that have made important contributions more

Reuters / 2008年 9月 8日 星期一
The United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces won in 1988 for "their efforts that have made important contributions towards the realization of one of the fundamental tenets of the United Nations." REUTERS/Evens Felix
Close
15 / 43
The 14th Dalai Lama won in 1989 for "his struggle for the liberation of Tibet" as well as his consistent opposition to the use of violence. REUTERS/Yuan Jia-hung

The 14th Dalai Lama won in 1989 for "his struggle for the liberation of Tibet" as well as his consistent opposmore

Reuters / 2009年 9月 3日 星期四
The 14th Dalai Lama won in 1989 for "his struggle for the liberation of Tibet" as well as his consistent opposition to the use of violence. REUTERS/Yuan Jia-hung
Close
16 / 43
Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process." REUTERS/Stringer

Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2006年 2月 9日 星期四
Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 43
Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." REUTERS/Reuters TV/MRTV/Files

Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." REUTERS/Reuters Tmore

Reuters / 2009年 8月 11日 星期二
Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." REUTERS/Reuters TV/MRTV/Files
Close
18 / 43
Rigoberta Menchu won in 1992 for "her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples." REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Rigoberta Menchu won in 1992 for "her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respemore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 星期二
Rigoberta Menchu won in 1992 for "her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples." REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
19 / 43
F.W. de Klerk (L) and Nelson Mandela won in 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa." REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

F.W. de Klerk (L) and Nelson Mandela won in 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheidmore

Reuters / 2007年 1月 17日 星期三
F.W. de Klerk (L) and Nelson Mandela won in 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa." REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Close
20 / 43
From left, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won in 1994 "to honor a political act which called for great courage on both sides, and which has opened up opportunities for a new development towards fraternity in the Middle East." REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

From left, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won in 1994 "to honor a political act which called fmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 9日 星期六
From left, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won in 1994 "to honor a political act which called for great courage on both sides, and which has opened up opportunities for a new development towards fraternity in the Middle East." REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
21 / 43
Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won in 1995 for "their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms." REUTERS/Andrew Shaw

Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won in 1995 for "their efforts to dimimore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 11日 星期一
Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won in 1995 for "their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms." REUTERS/Andrew Shaw
Close
22 / 43
Jose Ramos Horta (L) and Ximenes won in 1996 for "their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor." REUTERS/Pascal Volery

Jose Ramos Horta (L) and Ximenes won in 1996 for "their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 星期二
Jose Ramos Horta (L) and Ximenes won in 1996 for "their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor." REUTERS/Pascal Volery
Close
23 / 43
Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines won in 1997 for "their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines." REUTERS/File

Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines won in 1997 for "their work for the banning and more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 12日 星期日
Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines won in 1997 for "their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines." REUTERS/File
Close
24 / 43
John Hume (L) and David Trimble won in 1998 for "their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

John Hume (L) and David Trimble won in 1998 for "their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
John Hume (L) and David Trimble won in 1998 for "their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 43
Medecins Sans Frontieres won in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Medecins Sans Frontieres won in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on sevmore

Reuters / 2006年 8月 26日 星期六
Medecins Sans Frontieres won in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 43
Kim Dae Jung won in 2000 for "his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Kim Dae Jung won in 2000 for "his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in genermore

Reuters / 2009年 8月 19日 星期三
Kim Dae Jung won in 2000 for "his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Close
27 / 43
Kofi Annan and the United Nations won in 2001 for "their work for a better organized and peaceful world." REUTERS/Alain Issock

Kofi Annan and the United Nations won in 2001 for "their work for a better organized and peaceful world." REUmore

Reuters / 2009年 6月 26日 星期五
Kofi Annan and the United Nations won in 2001 for "their work for a better organized and peaceful world." REUTERS/Alain Issock
Close
28 / 43
Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflmore

Reuters / 2007年 1月 24日 星期三
Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 43
Shirin Ebadi won in 2003 for "her efforts for democracy and human rights, especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children." REUTERS/John Schults

Shirin Ebadi won in 2003 for "her efforts for democracy and human rights, especially on the struggle for the rmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Shirin Ebadi won in 2003 for "her efforts for democracy and human rights, especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children." REUTERS/John Schults
Close
30 / 43
Wangari Maathai won in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wangari Maathai won in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." REUTERS/Rmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Wangari Maathai won in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
31 / 43
Mohamed ElBaradei and the International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005 for "their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way." REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Mohamed ElBaradei and the International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005 for "their efforts to prevent nuclearmore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 1日 星期六
Mohamed ElBaradei and the International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005 for "their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way." REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Close
32 / 43
Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank won in 2006 for "advancing economic and social opportunities for the poor, especially women, through their pioneering microcredit work." REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank won in 2006 for "advancing economic and social opportunities for the poor, espmore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 13日 星期五
Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank won in 2006 for "advancing economic and social opportunities for the poor, especially women, through their pioneering microcredit work." REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Close
33 / 43
Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change." REUTERS/Larry Downing

Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and dissemore

Reuters / 2008年 8月 29日 星期五
Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change." REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
34 / 43
Martti Ahtisaari won in 2008 for "his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades to resolve international conflicts." REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Martti Ahtisaari won in 2008 for "his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decademore

Reuters / 2009年 6月 16日 星期二
Martti Ahtisaari won in 2008 for "his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades to resolve international conflicts." REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
35 / 43
Barack Obama won in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama won in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation more

Reuters / 2009年 10月 9日 星期五
Barack Obama won in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
36 / 43
Liu Xiaobo won in 2010 "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China". REUTERS/Berit Roald/ Scanpix Norway

Liu Xiaobo won in 2010 "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China". REUTERmore

Reuters / 2010年 12月 10日 星期五
Liu Xiaobo won in 2010 "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China". REUTERS/Berit Roald/ Scanpix Norway
Close
37 / 43
Yemeni human rights activist Tawakul Karman, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf won in 2011 for their "non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women�s rights". REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Yemeni human rights activist Tawakul Karman, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Liberian President Ellemore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 10日 星期六
Yemeni human rights activist Tawakul Karman, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf won in 2011 for their "non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women�s rights". REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
38 / 43
The European Union won in 2012 "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe". REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool

The European Union won in 2012 "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliatiomore

Reuters / 2012年 12月 11日 星期二
The European Union won in 2012 "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe". REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool
Close
39 / 43
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversaw the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversaw the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 29日 星期四
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversaw the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Close
40 / 43
Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi won in 2014 for "their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education". REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi won in 2014 for "their struggle against the suppression of children andmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi won in 2014 for "their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education". REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Close
41 / 43
The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet won in 2015 "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011". REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet won in 2015 "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralimore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 12日 星期六
The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet won in 2015 "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011". REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Close
42 / 43
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won in 2016 "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220 000 Colombians and displaced close to six million people". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won in 2016 "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than more

Reuters / 2016年 9月 22日 星期四
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won in 2016 "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220 000 Colombians and displaced close to six million people". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
43 / 43
重播
下一图片集
St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

下一个

St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

2017年 9月 29日
Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

Hurricane Maria has devastated power and communications across the island.

2017年 9月 29日
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

2017年 9月 29日
Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

2017年 9月 28日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐