Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Henry Kissinger won in 1973 "for the 1973 Paris agreement intended to bring about a cease-fire in the Vietnam more
Sean Macbride won in 1974 for "his strong interest in human rights and helping found and then lead Amnesty Intmore
Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won in 1975 for "his struggle for human rights, for disarmament, andmore
Betty Williams won in 1976 for being founder of the organization Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamemore
Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin won in 1978 "for the Camp David Agreement, which brought about a negotiated peamore
Mother Teresa won in 1979 as a "leader of missionaries of charity". REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Adolfo Perez Esquivel won in 1980 for founding "non-violent human rights organizations to fight the military jmore
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees won in 1981 for its work as "an international relief organizmore
Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles (not pictured) won in 1982 for "their magnificent work in the disarmamenmore
Lech Walesa won in 1983 as a "founder of Solidarnosc; and campaigner for human rights". REUTERS/File
Desmond Tutu won in 1984 for his work as "a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of amore
The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War won in 1985 for "creating an awareness of the cmore
Elie Wiesel won in 1986 for his message "of peace, atonement and human dignity". REUTERS/David W Cerny
Oscar Arias Sanchez won in 1987 for "his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord simore
The United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces won in 1988 for "their efforts that have made important contributions more
The 14th Dalai Lama won in 1989 for "his struggle for the liberation of Tibet" as well as his consistent opposmore
Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process." REUTERS/Stringer
Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." REUTERS/Reuters Tmore
Rigoberta Menchu won in 1992 for "her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respemore
F.W. de Klerk (L) and Nelson Mandela won in 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheidmore
From left, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won in 1994 "to honor a political act which called fmore
Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won in 1995 for "their efforts to dimimore
Jose Ramos Horta (L) and Ximenes won in 1996 for "their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflmore
Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines won in 1997 for "their work for the banning and more
John Hume (L) and David Trimble won in 1998 for "their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in more
Medecins Sans Frontieres won in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on sevmore
Kim Dae Jung won in 2000 for "his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in genermore
Kofi Annan and the United Nations won in 2001 for "their work for a better organized and peaceful world." REUmore
Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflmore
Shirin Ebadi won in 2003 for "her efforts for democracy and human rights, especially on the struggle for the rmore
Wangari Maathai won in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." REUTERS/Rmore
Mohamed ElBaradei and the International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005 for "their efforts to prevent nuclearmore
Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank won in 2006 for "advancing economic and social opportunities for the poor, espmore
Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and dissemore
Martti Ahtisaari won in 2008 for "his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decademore
Barack Obama won in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation more
Liu Xiaobo won in 2010 "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China". REUTERmore
Yemeni human rights activist Tawakul Karman, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Liberian President Ellemore
The European Union won in 2012 "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliatiomore
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversaw the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, more
Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi won in 2014 for "their struggle against the suppression of children andmore
The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet won in 2015 "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralimore
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won in 2016 "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than more
